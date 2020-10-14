Delhi Schools Reopening News: The students are only allowed with a consent letter from their parents or guardians.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Since the Centre imposed a nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, schools, colleges and other educational institutes across the country have been closed. Now after nearly seven months of closure, the Centre in its guidelines for the Unlock 5 earlier this month, has permitted the state governments to reopen the schools from October 15 after assessing the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.

However, the Centre has only allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in a graded manner for guidance sessions regarding their studies and has ordered strict adherence on standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the government. The students are only allowed with a consent letter from their parents or guardians.

Meanwhile, several states are all set to reopen their schools tomorrow, but the Delhi government is not in the view of reopening the schools from October 15. The Delhi government after the review meeting has decided to keep the schools across the national capital, closed till October 31. And, any decision on the reopening of schools in Delhi will be taken after October 31.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students until October 31. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," the state government said in official order.

Schools on Delhi are closed since March 16, prior to the announcement of lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus across the country. Apart from schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country were closed since March.

With the coronavirus cases showing a downtrend, several states are all set to reopen the schools from October 15, while many others are still assessing the situation concerned about the reopening of schools as it can lead to an immediate acceleration in the number of coronavirus cases causing a major health risk.

Posted By: Talib Khan