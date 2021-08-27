Delhi School Reopening: DDMA is scheduled to meet and discuss the suggestions put forth by the Expert Committee today. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Delhi have been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. Now, as the cases are declining in the capital, the Delhi government is planning to reopen the schools. The decision regarding the same is expected today, August 27, 2021.

As per a report in Times Now, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet and discuss the suggestions put forth by the Expert Committee today. Also, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the meeting.

As per a report in Times Now, the Expert Committee has suggested reopening the schools first for Classes 9 to 12, then middle school and at last primary schools. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal has not reacted on when the schools will resume physical classes in the capital.

He issued an official statement that read, "Mixed experiences have come from other states. We are still monitoring the situation. We do not want to take any kind of risk with children. We want to open the school as soon as possible, whenever there is a decision regarding this, we will tell. They will tell the decision which will be taken on the report given by the committee."

Meanwhile, from August 9, schools were allowed to reopen only for teaching and administrative staff. Earlier, this year in January, the Delhi government had allowed schools to resume physical classes for senior sections. However, with the outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave, the schools were again shut down.

Talking about COVID-19 cases, in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 45 new cases, with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. No fatality was recorded on Thursday, as per the health ministry.

Talking about other states, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, among others, have resumed the physical classes or senior section and will reopen further for middle school from September 1.

