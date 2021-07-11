The government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for ‘educational training’ to resume their services.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi government has started the phased reopening of schools in the National Capital in what the latest development is being seen as the first step towards the reopening of schools. The government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for ‘educational training’ to resume their services with 50 per cent capacity, news agency ANI reported.

But even now, the students are not allowed to physically attend their respective institutions, Delhi government said.

"Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work," a state government notification read.

Before this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had allowed the reopening of stadiums and sports complexes without any spectators. But Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) while preparing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to deal with the potential third wave of the pandemic, had said that all educational institutions and amusement parks will remain shut.

Apart from the schools, swimming pools and the gatherings of political as well as social natures will remain closed for the immediate future.

The decision of Delhi government's to allow reopening of auditoriums and assembly halls in the schools, has come in the wake of declining COVID-19 cases in the National Capital. Delhi reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with one death due to viral infection. The positivity rate in Delhi went down to 0.09 per cent on Saturday bringing further relief to the National capital which so far has seen 25,012 reported deaths due to COVID-19, most of which have been attributed the second wave of the pandemic which hit the nation between the months of March and May.

Delhi on Friday had approved a Graded Response panel on managing the possible third wave of the pandemic, by devising a colour-coded mechanism which specifies a graded response to a particular type of COVID crisis, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest ‘Red’ level alert.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma