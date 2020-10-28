Delhi School Reopening News: "All government and private schools in Delhi to remain closed until next order" Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday as quoted by news agency ANI.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday announced that all private and government schools in Delhi will remain closed till next orders by the authorities. This comes a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that 'schools in Delhi will not be opening anytime soon.

"All government and private schools in Delhi to remain closed until next order" Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday as quoted by news agency ANI.

The decision to extend the closure of schools came a day after Delhi reported its highest single-day spike of 4,853 coronavirus infections till date on Tuesday. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31 in the national capital in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Manish Sisodia, at an online press conference in Delhi, said that the parents of school-going students are not in favour of sending their children to schools in wake of the pandemic.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia said at the virtual press briefing.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country have been closed since early March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the Centre had under guidelines for Unlock 5.0, allowed the schools to reopen from September 21 partially for students of class 9-12 for guidance sessions. However, the states can take the decision to reopen the schools after assessing the situation of COVID-19 in their respective areas.

While many states reopened the schools partially, the Delhi government had decided against it and announced the closure of the schools till October 31.

Posted By: Talib Khan