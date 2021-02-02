Arvind Kejriwal said that students are eager to go to schools but parents and the teachers are worried due to the coronavirus situation and want a further downward shift in the COVID-19 trend in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government is hoping to reopen the schools in the national capital soon as the COVID-19 vaccination programme has started in the country. He also said that the Delhi government will soon start the admission for nursery classes in Delhi schools.

Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by news agency ANI said, that students are eager to go to schools but parents and the teachers in schools are worried due to the coronavirus situation and want a further downward shift in the COVID-19 trend in the national capital.

"Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents & teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said while interacting with principals and authorities of private schools on educational reforms in the post-COVID-19 era. "We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic," he added.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable.

School principals were opposed to the idea of not admitting students in the nursery this year. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admission.

Schools in Delhi reopened for classes 10th and 12th on January 18. However, a consent form from the parents allowing their children to attend schools physically has been made mandatory by the Delhi Education Department. Schools for classes 9th and 11th are scheduled to reopen on February 5 in the national capital.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan