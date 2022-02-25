New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Delhi have been allowed to resume physical classes fully for all classes starting from April 1. This means there will be no online classes or the hybrid model of classes in the national capital from April onwards. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the drop in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

This comes as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew all Covid restrictions in the state on Friday stating that the situation has improved and people are facing hardships due to the loss of jobs.

Besides, allowing schools to operate with 100 per cent capacity, DDMA also eased other restrictions to give a breather to the residents of the Capital. As per the new rules fine for not wearing masks has been reduced to Rs 500. Earlier, the fine was Rs 2,000. The night curfew imposed in the national capital has also been lifted from Monday. The night curfew timings in Delhi currently start from 11 pm and continue till 5 am.

However, the state government has asserted that people should continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour at public places.

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the DDMA's meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Earlier, this month the DDMA had ordered the Delhi schools to continue the hybrid model of learning in the wake of Covid pandemic. The schools reopened on February 14 on a hybrid model, after being shut due to the omicron variant of covid-19. The Centre had also asked all the states and Union Territories to consider easing curbs depending on the situation in their region

Posted By: Sugandha Jha