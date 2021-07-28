Delhi's Education Minister and Deputy Cheif Miniter Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (July 28) invited suggestions from parents, students, and teachers on the reopening of schools, AAP's official handle tweeted. Interested people can send their suggestions at delhischools21@gmail.com.

"Should Schools & colleges be opened in Delhi? Education Minister & Dy CM @msisodia invites suggestions from Parents, Students & Teachers. You can share your suggestions at delhischools21@gmail.com," the tweet read.

Sisodia also held a live conference where the condition of Coronavirus in Delhi was informed. Further updates on the reopening of schools in Delhi were also put out at the conference. Sisodia said that the Coronavirus cases in Delhi have decreased significantly. The Delhi government is conducting 70-75 thousand COVID-19 tests daily in the state. Sisodia asked parents, teachers, and students to give suggestions on whether schools should be opened in Delhi under this condition or not. If yes, how should the Delhi government go about it.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (July 23, 2021) said that he will first review the experience of other states where schools are reopening and then take a decision on schools in the national capital. He also reiterated that the Delhi government believes the suitable time for reopening schools in the state would be after vaccination is complete.

"The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child's safety," the AAP supremo had said.

Schools in Delhi were first shut in March 2020 due to COVID-induced lockdown. However, the Delhi government had allowed physical classes for 9-12 grades in January 2021, which were again suspended following the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha