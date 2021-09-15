The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, announced that all government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed for students up to class 8.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, announced that all government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed for students up to class 8. The latest orders issued by DDMA will remain valid till September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government had already reopened all the govt and private schools for classes 9 to 12 in the national capital. Though only 50 percent attendance of the students is allowed in the school.

Earlier, DDMA has asked schools to re-open classes for 6 to 8 from September 8. But after taking the situation into accounts, DDMA today deferred the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 and released fresh guidelines for the school re-opening.

Claiming the significant improvement of COVID-19 situation Delhi, several schools have urged for the government to resume classes for students of classes up to 8.

President RC Jain of Delhi Schools Management Association demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal to open schools and said, "What is the harm in reopening for classes 6 to 8 now? We are waiting for the government order on this and will stage a protest outside CM residence if a decision is not taken to reopen schools for these classes till September 24."

"We are still monitoring the situation. We do not want to take any kind of risk with children. We want to open the school as soon as possible; we will inform you whenever there is a decision regarding this," said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New dates for the re-opening of the schools are likely to be announced after September 30. Schools in Delhi for all sectors were closed in March last year due to the COVID outbreak in the country.

Posted By: Ashita Singh