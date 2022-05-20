New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid this severe heatwave during the summer season, many schools have announced the summer vacation. The summer vacations in the CBSE schools in Delhi might start from June 1, 2022. However, due to this heatwave, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued some guidelines for the school in which they have asked to adopt some measures to protect students from the heatwave. Moreover, they have also mentioned the closing and opening time of the schools.

Guidelines:

Ministry of Education has issued a circular for the schools in which the guidelines are mentioned to protect the students from the heatwave. They have asked all the schools to follow all these guidelines. They have advised to reduce the timings of the school and to reduce the capacity of students in the school vehicles. They also advised the students to carry water bottles in school and to carry caps and umbrellas with them.

Moreover, the schools have also been asked to give relaxation to the rules of school uniforms. It has been advised that students should wear light coloured clothes and loose clothes to protect themselves from heat. The schools are also advised to keep the first aid facilities like ORS or sachets of salt and sugar solution for the treatment of mild heatstroke.

Meanwhile, in the other states, the government has also announced the date of the summer vacation. Uttar Pradesh has announced that vacations in government schools which will start on May 20, 2022, and end on June 16, according to the latest reports. Meanwhile in Bihar, the students will get the summer vacation from May 23 to 14 June. In Punjab, the summer vacation has already started on May 14. In Maharashtra, classes 1 to 9 and 11 would be closed for summer vacations from May 2. The schools in West Bengal and Odisha began their summer vacations on May 2.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav