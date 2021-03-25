Delhi Nursery School Admission 2021-22: The second merit list will be released on the official website of the respective schools in which parents registered their kid.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Directorate of Education (DoE) will be announcing the Nursery admission 2021 second merit list today. The first list was released on March 20 for admissions in all the Delhi-based schools. The second merit list will be released on the official website of the respective schools in which parents registered their kid.

"The first list of selected children has been displayed and will be followed by the second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31," said the Directorate of Education.

Admission Process & Fees

According to DoE, schools are closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, so, the committee has decided to only charge a registration fee, admission fee, tuition fee and caution fee. After admission, only the tuition fee will be charged until offline schools resume.

Documents required for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021

If your child's name is on the second merit list, then parents are required to visit the school to get their ward admitted. Parents are required to carry the following documents during the admission process along with the fee. Please Note: No online procedure will be conducted for the enrollment process.

1. Passport size photograph of a ward

2. Passport size photograph of the parents/guardian

3. Address Proof

4.Family photograph

5. Ward’s Birth certificate

6. Ward’s Aadhaar Card

7. Parent / Guardian Aadhaar Card



Parents are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of respective schools for further updates on the release of the second merit list.

How the Merit list is prepared?

The merit list of Nursery admission is based on a point-based criterion. All the Delhi schools, including private unaided recognised schools, are ordered to follow the unique point-based criteria for fair, equitable, transparent, non-discriminatory, reasonable and unambiguous admission.

In December 2020, the Delhi government were thinking of scraping the Delhi Nursery admissions, however, the principals of the Delhi schools opposed this idea.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv