The merit list will be released on the official website of the respective schools in which the parents have applied for admission of their ward, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The first merit list for nursery admission in Delhi will release on Saturday i.e. March 20. The merit list will be released on the official website of the respective schools in which the parents have applied for admission of their wards. In the merit list, the score of the students and their names will be mentioned.

There are various criteria for admission and the score will also be based on that particular criteria. In this, the student's place of residence, if their parents are alumni of the school, or if the candidate has any sibling studying in that particular school will also be taken into consideration.

Earlier, last month, the Delhi government directed the schools in the NCR regions to give a relaxation of 30 days to the candidate's age criteria for nursery admission.

What are the age criteria for nursery, KG, and class 1?

The age criteria for nursery students is that the student should not be more than four years of age as of March 31. For the students of KG, the candidate should not be more than 5 years, and for class 1, the student should not be more than 6 years.

Will the documents be submitted online?

No, the documents will not be submitted online. Once the merit list will be out and if the name of the ward is on the list, you need to visit the school to submit the asked documents, and the fees will also be submitted.

The admission for nursery in Delhi started on February 18 and the application process was closed on March 4. The first list will be out on March 20. After this, the schools will also release the waiting list in which they will mention the name of the students who can be considered for admission if any vacancy will be available.

