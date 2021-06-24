This guideline has been issued in all Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. As per the Delhi government, the date for Admission Guidelines 2021 will be issued by the Directorate on Wednesday, 23 June 2021

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: For a long time, parents were waiting for the beginning process of admission application in Nursery, KG, and Class 1 in government schools of Delhi. Recently the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has announced the date and necessary guidelines which informs parents the starting the application process for admission to entry-level classes in the academic session 2021-22.

This guideline has been issued in all Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. As per the Delhi government, the date for Admission Guidelines 2021 will be issued by the Directorate on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 along with that the number of seats available in all entry classes will be displayed at the gate/outside of all Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

Where and how to apply?

The process of application for admission to Nursery, KG, and Class 1 is offline. Parents or guardians will have to get the admission of their child by visiting the nearest Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya of their respective area. The application form will be available on all working days starting from 28 June to 12 July 2021 and parents can get their hand on them from the school.

However, the Directorate has also released a Common Delhi Government Entry Classes Admission 2021 Application Form along with the guidelines, which available online can be downloaded by the parents or by visiting the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Parents will have to fill the application form completely and submit it along with the required documents to the concerned school by July 12. List of all applicants and mistake in forms will be declared on July 14.

According to the instructions of the directorate, the list of all the applicants and those applicants which has any mistake will be issued by the school on July 14. If there is any mistake in any application, then the concerned parents will have to correct it by July 16.

Draw will be on 20th July:

The draw for all the applications received in Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will declared on July 20, 2021, at 11 am or 3 pm in the presence of parents or guardians.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen