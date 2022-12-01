Delhi Nursery Admissions: Application Process Begins At edudel.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

The Directorate of Education (DOE) on Thursday started the registration process for Nursery admission in private schools in Delhi. The application process will continue till December 23. The admission is for pre-schools, pre primary and class 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the 2023-24 session. Parents can apply at -- edudel.nic.in.

"The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24,” the official notification by the DoE reads.

Parents must note that to fill in the application form, the maximum age of their child needs to be at least four years for nursery admission, five years for KG (pre-primary), and at least six years for class 1 as of March 31, 2023.

The first list of selected students will be released on January 20 next year. The second list will be released on February 6. If parents have any queries against the first and second lists can apply for the resolution process from January 21 to 30 and February 8 to 14 respectively. The admission process will close on March 17 next year.

The details of all the entry-level classes along with the seats that would be available for admission next year will be declared by all schools by December 16, 2022. Parents will be able to upload details of their children seeking admission under open seats on January 6. The marks given to each will be uploaded as per a points system on January 13, 2023. The parents are advised to keep a regular check on the DoE website for the latest updates.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Important Dates

Admission process starts– December 1, 2022

Last date to register– December 23, 2022

1st list of selected students– January 20, 2023

Resolution of queries of parents against 1st list– January 21 to 30, 2023

2nd list of selected students– February 6, 2023

Resolution of queries of parents against 2nd list– February 8 to 14, 2023