Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Second Merit List Releasing Today At edudel.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will be releasing the second merit list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 today (February 6). Once the merit list will be released, parents can check the Delhi Nursery Admission list at– edudel.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the second merit list will be released today. The admissions were held for those children whose parents wish to enroll their children in private and unaided schools in the nursery. The first merit list was released on January 20, 2023. While the registration began on December 1, 2022. Parents and guardians were given time till December 23, 2022, to apply for admission.

Once the list will be released, parents and guardians will be allowed to submit queries from February 8 to 14, 2023. After the queries have been resolved, if seats remain vacant, a third merit list will be released on March 1, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Important Dates

First list of selected children– January 20

Resolution of queries of parents– January 21 to 30

Second list of selected children– February 6

Resolution of queries of parents– February 8 to 14

Subsequent list of admission, if any– March 1

Closure of admission– March 13

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– edudel.nic.in or the website of the respective schools.

Step 2: Click on the link Nursery Admissions 2023 2nd Merit list on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter your child’s details to filter through the list.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.