Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: First Merit List Releasing Today At edudel.nic.in; Check Details

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will be releasing the first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 today (January 20). Once the merit list is released, parents can check the Delhi Nursery Admission list at--edudel.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the first merit list will be released today. The admissions were held for those children whose parents wish to enroll their children in private and unaided schools in the nursery. Parents must note that for those children who get selected, parents will have to proceed with the further process from tomorrow onwards.

Once the first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 is released, parents can resolve their queries regarding the list and admissions from January 21 to 30, 2023. Those children whose names are not on the first merit list need not be concerned because a second merit list will also be released. The second merit list is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Important Dates

First list of selected children– January 20

Resolution of queries of parents– January 21 to 30

Second list of selected children– February 6

Resolution of queries of parents– February 8 to 14

Subsequent list of admission, if any– March 1

Closure of admission– March 13

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the student link on the home page.

Step 3: Now a login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the user ID, password, and code, and select your login type to log in.

Step 5: Click on the “Go” button.

Step 6: Now the merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Parents can check their child’s name and details on the list.

Note: Download and print it out for the next stage of the admissions process.