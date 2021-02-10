Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: According to the schedule, the submission of registration forms for these three entry-level classes needs to completed by March 4, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Directorate of Education, Delhi on Wednesday released the schedule for the admission process for Nursery class, KG and 1st class. As per the released schedule, Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 will commence from February 18, in the private schools. The Delhi Education Department has asked the private schools to submit details on or before February 15.

The admission process will begin for KG, 1st and Nursery classes across 1,700 schools in the national capital. According to the schedule, the submission of registration forms for these three entry-level classes needs to completed by March 4, 2021.

Schools have been directed to release the first admission list after registration on March 20. The second admission list for the vacant seats from the first list will be released on March 25. The Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 process will take by March 31, 2021, while the classes will begin from April 1, 2021. In the beginning, the classes will be held in online mode due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Here are the important dates released in the schedule for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021:

Name of the Event Date The online registration process for nursery will start from February 18, 2021 Last date to fill the form March 4, 2021 The first list for the admission will be released on March 20, 2021 The second list will be out by March 25, 2021 Admission process will take place by March 31, 2021 The classes will begin from April 1, 2021



The state government also ordered the schools to work on the 25% EWS / DG category and 75% open seats. Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Usually, the nursery admissions take place in December and January. According to the rules, a child has to be 4 years old to take admission in Nursery class, five years for KG class and the child should be less than six years to take admission in 1st class.

As per the guidelines issued along with the schedule, the government ordered all the private schools across the national capital to upload the admissions on the Criteria and Point System website by February 17, 2021, and upload the marks of the students by March 15, 2021.

Earlier this month, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is hoping to reopen the schools in the national capital soon as the COVID-19 vaccination programme has started in the country. He also said that the Delhi government will soon start the admission for nursery classes in Delhi schools.

