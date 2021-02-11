Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: the online registration process of Nursery, KG and Class 1 will commence from February 18. Here's how to register online

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi government on Wednesday released the schedule of Nursery Admissions 2021. As per the schedule, the online registration process of Nursery, KG and Class 1 will commence from February 18 in around 17,000 schools in the national capital. While the last date to submit the application forms to schools is March 4, 2021.

According to the schedule, three lists of selected children will be published on the official websites of the respective schools. The Delhi government has asked all the private schools to release the first admission list on March 20. The second list of selected children on March 25 and the last list on March 31.

The classes will begin from 1 April 2021 in the online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

How to register for Nursery Admissions 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the school that you want to register for

Step 2: Click on 'Nursery Admissions 2021-22' tab

Step 3: A new login window will open

Step 4: Fill in your kid's details in the form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: After uploading click on the ‘submit’ button.

Nursery Admission 2021 Criteria

To register your child in Nursery, KG and Class 1, the lower age limit is 3,4 and 5 years, respectively in 2021. While the upper age limit for the admission of these classes is 4,5 and 6 years, respectively.

As per the guidelines, seats available is General category is 75 per cent, in all private unaided and recognised schools in Delhi. While the remaining 25 per cent seats are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EVS).

The state government also ordered all the private schools to upload the admissions on the Criteria and Point System website by February 17.

Usually, Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22 process starts from December and January, however, this year it was delayed due to the pandemic situation in the country.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv