Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Online registration process to begin from tomorrow, know what all documents you need for registration

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 process will begin from February 18, tomorrow. As per the schedule released by Delhi government, the online registration of Nursery, KG and Class 1 will commence in around 17,000 private schools in the national capital. The last date to submit the admission form is March 4, 2021.

Now, as the schools are just a day away to start the enrolling process, let us tell you what documents you will need to fill the admission form. Also, how to register online, criteria and other details.

How to register for Nursery, KG and Class 1 Admissions 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the school that you want to register for

Step 2: Click on 'Nursery Admissions 2021-22' tab

Step 3: A new login window will open

Step 4: Fill in your ward's details in the form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: After uploading click on the ‘submit’ button.

Documents required for Nursery, KG and Class 1 Admissions 2021

Passport size photo of the ward. Passport size photo of parent or guardian Address proof papers Birth certificate of the ward Aadhaar card of the ward

Nursery, KG and Class 1 Admission 2021 Criteria

To register your ward in Nursery, KG and Class 1, the lower age limit is 3,4 and 5 years, respectively in 2021. While the upper age limit is 4,5 and 6 years, respectively.

Registration form fee for Nursery, KG and Class 1 Admissions 2021

The fee for the application form is Rs 25, buying school prospectus is optional. The price of prospectus varies as per the schools.

When will list of selected students release?

The list of selected students will be published on the official websites of the respective schools. Three lists will be released on March 20, 25 and 31 respectively.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv