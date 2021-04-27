Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: The applicants who come under the Economically Weaker Sections/ Disadvantaged Group will be able to apply for admission in the nursery, pre-primary or KG and Class 1 till May 15.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The application deadline for nursery admission for a 25 per cent Economically Weaker Sections/ Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) quota in Delhi has been extended to May 15, 2021. The deadline has been extended owing to the current situation of the pandemic.

Now, according to the latest order, the applicants who come under the Economically Weaker Sections/ Disadvantaged Group will be able to apply for admission in the nursery, pre-primary or KG and Class 1 till May 15. This order is for admission for the 2021-22 academic session.

How to register for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22?

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of the school in which you are applying for admission of your child.

Step 2: Now, you will be able to see the option of Delhi Nursery Admission 2021.

Step 3: Now, you need to click on that option and register on the link, and fill in the asked details.

Step 4: Now, you will be required to upload the documents of the child for admission.

Step 5: After this, you need to submit the application and save it on your laptop/desktop.

Step 6: You can also take a hard copy of it for future use.

What are the documents required for admission?

To apply for admission, you need to upload the pdf or word document of the asked documents. Below listed are the documents required for nursery admissions:

*Passport size photo of the child

*Family photograph of the child

*Address proof of the child

*Birth certificate of the child

*Aadhaar Card of the child

*Passport size photo of mother/father or guardian of the child.

For more updates about the nursery admission, parents are advised to keep a check on the official website of the schools. Talking about the admission process, the registration for nursery in Delhi began on Feb 18.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma