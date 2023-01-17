Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: First Merit List Releasing On January 20; Check Details

The Directorate of Education, Delhi will release the first merit list for Nursery Admissions 2023 on January 20. The merit list will be based on the points earned by a student as per the criteria given by the individual school. The merit list will be available at the respective schools or parents can also check it on their official website.

The schools will answer queries from parents regarding the points allotted to their wards on the school's criteria from January 21 to 30, 2023. The schools will have a well-documented mechanism for responding to parents' queries, either through email, letters, or verbal interaction. Parents must note that the final selection of students will be based on the merit list and the availability of seats.

The initial merit list for nursery admissions is typically based on a points system. This system assigns points to various factors including the socioeconomic status of the family, the distance between the child's home and the school, and whether the child is a sibling of a current student, etc. The total points are then used to determine the order of the merit list. The children with the highest points are given priority for admission.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Important Dates

First merit list of selected children (including waiting list)-- January 20, 2023

Resolution of queries of parents, if any– January 21 to 20, 2023

Date to display second merit list, if any (including waitlist)-- February 6, 2023

Resolution of queries of parents, if any– February 8-14, 2023

The subsequent list of admission, if any– March 1, 2023

Closure of the admission process– March 17, 2023