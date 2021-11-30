New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As December is just a day away, parents are eagerly waiting for schools to release the notice regarding Delhi Nursery Admission for the academic session 2022-23. The schedule regarding the admission in Nursery, KG and other classes in private schools of Delhi will be released soon by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Schedule release date

As per reports doing rounds, the schedule of Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 is likely to be released in the first week of December 2021. Earlier, owing to the lockdown after the second wave of COVID-19, the admission process was started in February 2021.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Process

As per the officials, there will be no change in the admission process. Those parents who are waiting for the admission process to begin must note that for admission in Nursery, the child should be aged 4 years, for KG, 5 years and for Class I, 6 years. Also, 30 days of relaxation has been given by the official with this age limit.

Usually, Nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to release required information, followed by the application process being rolled out in December. However, this year things got delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi have reopened amid the "severe" air quality levels. However, attendance is not mandatory and students who have consent letters signed by parents can only attend the schools. The schools have been asked to continue with online classes as it will not just protect them from severe air conditions but also from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv