New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi to release the first list of Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 of selected candidates today, February 4, 2022. The list will contain marks of the candidates allotted under the points system. To check the list, parents are advised to visit the official website of DoE--edudel.nic.in.

The admission process for Nursery, KG and Class 1 under the first list will be conducted from February 5 to 12, 2022. The Directorate of Education has directed the schools that the number of seats must not be less than the highest number of seats during the last three academic years 2019-2020 and 2021.

How to check Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official site of DoE--edudel.nic.in or visit the website of the respective schools.

Step 2: Click on the 'Admission Criteria' link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where candidates can click on the Nursery/ KG/1st's First list link.

Step 4: Check the ward name and download it for future reference.

Please Note: Parents/Guardians can raise queries, if any, by written/ email/ verbal interaction regarding the allotment of points to their child from February 5 to 12, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Documents Required

1. Passport size coloured photograph of the ward.

2. Passport size coloured photograph of parents/guardians.

3. Family photograph.

4. Address Proof.

5. Birth certificate of the ward.

6. Aadhaar card of parent/guardian.

As per DoE, all the private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class 1 level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS/DG category students and Children with Disability at entry-level classes.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Second List

The second list will be released on February 21, 2022, while the admission process will commence from February 21 to 28, 2022.

