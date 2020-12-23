Delhi Nursery admission 2021-22: Delhi schools can admit students in both nursery and kindergarten as there will be vacancies in both the grades.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Delhi government is reportedly considering to scrap nursery admission for the year 2021-22, instead, propose two batches of nursery and KG in 2022-23.

Recently in an interview with Indian Express, Delhi’s Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that there are no plans to reopen the schools as yet. “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk."

Elaborating further on the proposal of scraping nursery admission, he said that schools can admit students in both nursery and kindergarten as there will be vacancies in both the grades. As it, an unpredictable situation so the youngest children will be last to go to school.

Talking about the disadvantages of online classed for such young kids, a senior official said that students who started nursery in April this year, have not got the chance to interact with their teachers or classmates. While informative classes nursery and KG students get a chance to interact and learn how to talk with fellow classmates and the world so that they are prepared for what lies ahead.

When asked Jyoti Arora, principal, Mount Abu School, and member of the CBSE governing body, she said that the government has not discussed any guidelines with them so far. Everything is very uncertain and parents are also wary, keeping in mind the pandemic.

Meanwhile, no dates have been announced yet for re-opening of the schools in Delhi and if recent reports are to be believed then Delhi schools might not reopen before July 2021. However, many private schools in Delhi have expressed concerns and sought partial permission to allow students of classes 10 and 12 to go to schools for clearing doubts.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv