New Delhi| Jagran News Desk:

Delhi government-run colleges of Delhi University are struggling to pay salaries to teachers and non-teaching staff due to shortage of funds. Some of the colleges have not even paid electricity bills, wifi and other bills, due to the lack of funds.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College official said, the three-month salary of the staff is still pending. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the internet and electricity connection of several colleges have been cut because the colleges have not cleared the dues. Officials said that the fund provided by Delhi government was not sufficient to meet the expenses of these colleges. Reports said, the Delhi government’s finance department itself faced the shortage in the funds because of the coronavirus.

“Revenues have dropped. The Capital recorded revenue collections of less than 40% for the first four months of the financial year 2020-21 compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Till June, the government was facing difficulties even in paying salaries of employees. Large portions of funds were utilized in Covid management. The government has sought financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre but it is yet to receive any amount,” the senior government official quoted as saying Hindustan Times.

Observing the crisis in Delhi University colleges, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia addressed the issue. “We have already released the salary funds but the government is also short of funds,” said AAP’s Manish Sisodia.

DU Teachers’ Association president Rajib Ray also expressed his disappointment over the delay in payment to staff. He said, “It’s absolutely inhuman that our colleagues working in these colleges are unpaid for the last three months. The government should immediately release all pending funds.”

