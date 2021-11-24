New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools, colleges, educational institutes in Delhi will re-open from 29th November, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, announced on Wednesday. He said that the air quality in Delhi is improving now.

This comes after a group of 140 parents in the national capital wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention for the reopening of schools that were closed due to deteriorating air quality. In the letter, the parents said that schools were already closed for a longer period due to COVID-19 and while construction and other activities have been allowed keeping in mind weather-related changes that have resulted in minor improvements in AQI. “children and their education be given equal attention, in fact greater, priority,” the parents said.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since November 15 due to ‘severe’ air pollution levels. The Directorate of Education had earlier announced that schools, colleges as well as government offices will remain closed till further orders. In the meantime, online education will continue.

Not just Delhi, schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar were also shut down last week due to the worsening air pollution levels. The Haryana government had reopened physical classes for students of 6 to 12 in July, classes 4 and 5 on September 1, and classes 1 to 3 from September 20.

To tackle the air pollution in Delhi the state government announced a 6-point plan, earlier this month. It includes hiring 1,000 ‘Paryavaran Sewa’ private CNG buses to operate in the city, an initiative to impound old petrol/diesel vehicles, checking PUC certificate, adding more sparkling tankers, ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign, and limits in buses and metros.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha