Here we are with detailed information on Seed Money Project, which will help you understand this initiative introduced by Delhi government.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi government on Monday announced the 'Seed Money Project', wherein they will give Rs 2,000 to students of classes 11 and 12 in as many as 1,000 government schools. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that they will give a small amount to the national capital students in order to help them establish their own business and be a job provider.

"We had started a pilot project in a school in Khichripur and 41 students participated in it in 41 groups and all the projects started by them using the seed money are running in profit," Sisodia said.

Here we are with detailed information on Seed Money Project, which will help you understand this golden initiative.

What is Seed Money Project?

Seed Money Project is an initiative by the Union territory's government to build business skills in the students. This project is a part of the Delhi government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) that was launched in 2019 with an aim to provide school pass out children as job providers rather than job seekers. Announcing the project, Sisodia said this new initiative will roll out from September 7, 2021.

Earlier, the government rolled out a pilot project in Khichripur and students who participated in this initiative were given Rs 1,000 to start their own initiative. Seeing the success of the pilot project, the government has increased the amount to Rs 2,000.

Talking about this EMC, Sisodia told ANI, “This curriculum has made a huge difference in the last two years. A child started making masks, another started teaching yoga. A 12th pass girl, Kajal has created her own accounting company and is giving jobs to 20 people, she has a turnover of ₹15 lakhs. An important component of this curriculum is the Seed Money Project."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv