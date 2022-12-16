Delhi Govt To Allow Private Cars To Be Converted Into School Cabs Under New Policy

The new policy is yet to be implemented, and will examine by all departments.

The Delhi government on Thursday prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry school children after certain alterations. Under the new policy, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones as school cabs by making particular changes like installing speed restrictors and roof carriers to carry bags.

According to sources, this policy will be put into public practice after all departments have inspected it. As per current laws & conditions, if anyone wants to run a cab for school children, they need to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category, News agency PTI reported.

However, if the new cab policy is put in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle, with a valid fitness certificate, can be registered as a commercial one. Further, it can also be granted a permit to carry school children, after it fulfills the required conditions.



The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.