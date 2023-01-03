Delhi Govt Launches Mathematics Winter Camp For City Schools

The Delhi government on Monday launched a "Mathematics Winter Camp" for the city schools to bridge the learning gaps induced by the Covid-19 pandemic among students. The camp will continue till January 14, 2023.

The initiative is expected to supplement the classroom content, and improve the learning level of the Class-9 students, it will be a brief exam-focused revision, and enable students to address foundational concepts.

The camp was launched at:

- Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Bhogal, Delhi

- Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec School, Nehru Nagar, Delhi

- SKV School Dayanand Road, Daryaganj, Delhi

"Our students have immense capability and programmes like these will create a conducive environment for them to overcome the fear of mathematics. The camp will also encourage students to work hard for their annual examination and to work on learning gaps faced throughout the academic year,” Delhi government Advisor Reena Gupta quoted to the news agency PTI.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been such that students continue to struggle with subjects like mathematics and science. Hence, the government has identified the need for additional learning interventions and structured support, which focus on strengthening basics and foundations in mathematics," Gupta added.

The Mathematics Winter Camp will revise topics such as:

- Number systems

- Quadrilaterals

- Calculation

- Integers

- Mensuration

- Unit conversion

- Divisibility

- Simplification

- Important Formulas