Delhi Govt Schools To Remain Closed From Jan 1 To 15, Remedial Classes To Continue; Details Here

THE Delhi government on Thursday said that all the government schools will remain closed during winter vacations starting from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, 'remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to January 14, 2023.

"All the government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed during Winter break/Vacation from 1st January 2023 to 15th January 2023. However, to revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level/Academic performance of the students, Remedial classes will be held for classes IX to XII. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," read the official notice.

Along with that, a schedule for the remedial classes was also shared on the official website.

As per the notification, in case of double-shifted schools, remedial classes will be held in separate wings of the school.

Check the timetable:

Morning Timings:

During the morning shifts, the timing for teachers will be from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, meanwhile, the same for the students will begin from 8:30 AM and will end at 12:50 PM.

8:30 AM to 9:30 AM- 1st Period

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM- 2nd Period

10:30 AM to 10:50 AM -Recess

10: 50 AM to 11:50 AM - 3rd Period

11:50 AM to 12:50 PM- 4th Period

Evening Timings:

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM- 1st Period

2:30 PM to 3:30 PM- 2nd Period

3:30 PM to 3:50 PM- Recess

3:50 PM to 4:50 PM- 3rd Period

4:50 PM to 5:50 PM- 4th Period