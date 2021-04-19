Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown. The lockdown will start from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Amidst the massive spike in coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will be under a 6-day lockdown. The lockdown will start from April 19 at 10 PM and will conclude on April 26 at 5 AM. Soon after the announcement of the lockdown, the Kejriwal government made yet another announcement and said that the summer vacation will now be rescheduled in Delhi and will begin from April 20 and will end on June 9, in all government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools.

Earlier, the summer vacation dates were scheduled to take place from May 11 to June 30. However, due to the surge in coronavirus cases, it has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

The Directorate of Education also released a circular in which they said that the head of the school should call the vacation staff as per the requirement for any school-related work and they need to make sure that the coronavirus guidelines are being followed properly.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government also announced the summer vacation for students in the state starting from tomorrow till June. Education Minister Partha Chatterji was quoted saying to news agency PTI that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of students. He further said due to the current situation of coronavirus in the country, we are forced to take the decision of preponing the summer vacation for students. West Bengal reported over 7,000 new cases of coronavirus in the state, in the last 24 hours.

Talking about the coronavirus cases, Delhi reported 25,462 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the national capital has reached the mark of 12,121. On the other hand, India reported over 2,75,000 cases and 1,622 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma