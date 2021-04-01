Delhi Coronavirus Restrictions: The city on Thursday reported nearly 2,800 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since December last year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday announced that all private and government schools will stay shut in Delhi till orders after the city reported nearly 2,800 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since December last year.

"It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1t April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session," the Delhi Education Department said in an order.

Looking at the alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also decided to hold an emergency meet on Friday to discuss plans to battle the pandemic. The meeting will be attended by state Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials of the Delhi government.

"The chief minister is keeping a close eye on the situation in Delhi, and is ensuring a daily review by receiving regular updates from the officials," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

Currently, the active coronavirus cases in Delhi stand at 10,498 while over 11,000 have succumbed to the infection, taking the national capital's fatality rate to 1.65 per cent. The city currently has a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent due to a spike in cases over the last few weeks.

Amid the rising cases, Kejriwal has asked the officials to ensure that appropriate COVID behaviour is followed. The state government has also decided to trace up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive.

The Kejriwal government has also decided to increase testing in Delhi, adding that COVID-19 vaccination centres in the national capital have been increased to around 600.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma