New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The promotion policy for Class 9 and 11 students have been extended, the Delhi Directorate of Education said on Friday. The promotion policy, which was released in 2020-21, will now also apply to students of private and government schools in the national capital for the current academic year. The decision has been taken in view of "exceptional circumstances'' due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All government, government-aided, and recognised unaided (private) schools are directed to comply with these guidelines.

Under the promotion policy 2020-21, the mark sheet of Class 9 and 11 students are calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by them in Term 1 mid-term exams, Term 2 final exam, internal assessments, projects, and practical exams. The passing criteria for students under this policy is 33 per cent which means students should get at least 33 marks out of 100 in each of the five subjects that the students are studying to be promoted to the next grade i.e Classes 10 and 12.

However, if a student fails to obtain the minimum marks, a maximum of 15 grace marks will be given to the students to help them clear the minimum criteria of 33 per cent. Under this promotion policy, it is also mandatory for students to qualify for the additional subject paper opted by them before they are allowed to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations. If a student is not able to clear the opted paper, then the school will replace it with the third language opted by them even if the student wasn't able to get 33 per cent or more in the Third language. It must be noted that skill course subjects opted by students will not be replaced by elective subjects such as Math, Natural Science, Social Science, Music and Home Science and painting in Class 10.

Further, explaining the process of declaration of results the policy states "In case a student could not appear for whatsoever reasons in term-1 or term-2 exams or scores less than 33 per cent marks in one or more subjects, he or she will be eligible to appear in the subjects at 'compartment examination' to be held after March 31 in offline mode."

The schools will conduct three-compartment tests and their results will be declared after conversion of marks with internal assessment, projects and practicals. Students have to secure 33 per cent in these exams as no grace marks will be given in the compartment exams.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha