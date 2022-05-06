New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for Delhi Class 9 and 11 for the year 2021-2022 have been declared by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE). Students can now check their scores on the official website of Delhi DoE. To check their results students have to visit- edudel.nic.in. Students can also visit the official Delhi DoE student portal at – edustud.nic.in to check the scores.

The result for Delhi classes 9 and 11 for the session of 2021-22 was declared on May 6, 2022. The Delhi government exams were conducted in the month of April. Below is the step-by-step procedure to check the Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result 2022.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022 – Step-by-step process

Step 1- First go to the official websites of Delhi DoE – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads “Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22". The link will be available on the homepage.

Step 3- Then you will be asked to enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4- Once you have submitted all the asked details your result for the year 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Finally, download the result and take a printout for future references.

NOTE: Students are advised to keep patience while checking the results if the server of the official website gets temporarily down due to a large number of students trying to check the results. As the traffic subsides, students will be able to view their scores.

Also, the result for class 9 and 11 students will contain the following information:

Name of the board

School name

Name of the Student

Roll Number

Father's Name

Enrollment Number

Theory and practical marks

Overall Grades

Status of Fail or Pass

Posted By: Sugandha Jha