Delhi Board of School Education: Kejriwal said that 20 to 25 schools will be made part of the new state education board in the coming academic year and their affiliation with the CBSE will be scrapped.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his government has approved the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education in the city-state.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that 20 to 25 schools will be made part of the new state education board in the coming academic year and their affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be scrapped.

The Delhi Chief Minister, however, said that schools will be only selected after consultation with their principals, teachers and parents, expressing hope that they will voluntarily get affiliated with the Delhi board in the next four to five years.

"The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by Education Minister. It will also have an Executive Body for day to day function, it will be headed by a CEO. Both the Bodies will have experts - from industry, education sector, Principals of government and private schools, bureaucrats," Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Kejriwal said that the main aim of the Delhi Board of School Education will be at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner.

He further said that the board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, Kejriwal added.

In July last year, the Kejriwal government had constituted two panels to prepare the framework for the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had then said it will help students in the national capital prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams, noting that it will not replace the CBSE.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma