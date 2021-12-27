New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Delhi govt on Monday announced Winter vacations for students of Nursery to class 5 in all the govt schools of the national capital from January 1 to 15. As per the official notice, pre-primary and primary classes in Delhi will observe Winter break starting January 1st.

DOE issued an official notice stating that during this said period, schools will not conduct any online or offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets.

Winter break for pre-primary & primary classes to be observed from Jan 1-15 for Delhi govt schools; online/offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets to not be conducted during this period: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/loVCiBXN3o — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

"However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during the break, through winter break assignments," read the official notice of DOE.

"All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022, and the online and offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period," an official order issued by the government said.



The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment.

"Class teachers may be further directed to make a note of the strengths and weaknesses of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation," it said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh