New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi will declare the results of class 9 and 11 students studying in government or private schools today (June 22). The results will be declared on the official website of Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in. All the students studying in classes 9 and 11 can check their results on the official website.

"The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in. We wish you the very best," the Directorate of Education notified on its Twitter handle.

Results based on Mid-term exams



The results of classes 9 and 11 in Delhi will be accessed based on the internal assessment as the examination couldn’t be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the situation of the Coronavirus in the state schools were closed last year for the safety and security of students. As a result, the annual exams could not take place in the academic session 2020-2021 and the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government decided to evaluate students based on mid-term exams.

How will be the marking criteria?



The final results for Class 9 and Class 11 students will be tabulated on the basis of the 'best of two formula' in which the best two subjects will be taken into consideration for the compilation of results. In case the student couldn’t appear for the mid-term exams at all, he/she will be assessed on the basis of projects and assignment work done in school

How to check Delhi class 9 and 11 results 2021?



Step 1: Visit the Directorate of Education’s official website at edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Delhi School Results link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select your class in which you study

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other asked details

Step 5: Verify and click on submit

Step 6: The result will appear on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

