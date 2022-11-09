Current Affair Quiz November 9: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) Which state government has declared holiday for schools in the district due to the panchayat election?

-Haryana

2) In which Country will the ICC Men's T2 world cup 2022, New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Semi final will held?

-Sydney, Australia

3) In which country the 15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 will start?

-Daegu, South Korea

4) Which bank will issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches between November 9 to 15?

-State bank of India (SBI)

5) In which state Election Commission of India will start electoral revision?

-Odisha

6) Which State Election Commission of India will launch a special summary revision of the voter's list?

-Pune, Maharashtra

7) Which organization will start its comprehensive audit of India's aviation sector, audit to cover various areas, including flight standards, licensing and airworthiness?

-International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

8) Which foreign minister meets with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar?

-Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov

9) In which title did Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurate the Annual Convention of the Central Information Commission at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi?

-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Citizen-centric Governance through RTI

10) Which party hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) in a bid to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Gujrat assembly polls at New Delhi?

-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

11) Which state will host HotelTech 2022 from November 9 to 11?

-Kochi, Kerala

12) On which date is National Legal Day observed?

-November 9, Supreme Court established National Legal Services Day in 1995

13) Which Former President of India's Death Anniversary is today?

-K. R. Narayanan served as the 10th President of India from 1997 to 2002

14) Which Esports Festival will take place from November 9 to 20, 2022, to feature an exciting set of live events and activities?

-Dubai Esports Festival