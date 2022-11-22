Current Affair Quiz November 22: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

By Ritesh Kumar Updated: Tue, 22 Nov 2022 11:30 AM IST

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective

1) PM Modi will virtually distribute how many appointments letters to newly inducted recruits, as part of Rozgar Mela

- 71,000

2) Which minister held bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister & Minster of National Defence of Cambodia General TEA Banh

-Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

3) Who will inaugurate the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon two days at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida?

- Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan





4) Who is the author of ‘The Paradise of Food’ recently awarded the JCB Prize for Literature 2022?

- Khalid Jawed

5) Who Clinches men’s single 2022 ATP finals after defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud?

- Novak Djokovic

6) Who has received the prestigious award ‘Sumitra Charat Ram Award’?

- Uma Sharma

7) ‘Nalanda Until we meet again’ book was written and launched by?

- Written by Gautaam Borah and launched by Ruskin Bond

8) IFFI Indian Film Personality of the year award for 2022 awarded to which actor?

- Chiranjeevi Konidela

9) How many years have governments increased the maximum tenure of PSU banks CEO?

- 10 Years

10) Who will host the first International Olympic Committe Esports Week in 2023?

- Singapore

11) Who presented the 8th FICCI higher education excellence Awards 2022 in New Delhi?

- Bhagwat Karad





12) Which is the only country to receive the Leadership in Family Planning Awards-2022 in the ‘country category’?

- India

13) In which city was the 8th Norway-India Joint Working Group Maritime meeting held?

- Mumbai

14) Which bank has signed a loan agreement with the German development bank KFW for funding solar projects?

- SBI