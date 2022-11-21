Current Affair Quiz November 21: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) Who will hold virtual meetings with industry chambers, infrastructure sector representation and environment experts to seek their views and suggestion for Union Budget 2023-24?

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2) Who will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2nd Edition of 75 Creative Minds of tomorrow's sections of IFFI 53?

- Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

3) Who is new Election Commissioner of India?

- Arun Goyel

4) On which day the World Television day is celebrating every year?

-November 21

5) Who became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis?

-Manika Batra

6) Who is appointed as the Ambassador of India to Comoros?

-Bandaru Wilsonbabu

7) Who is appointed as Head of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)?

-Arun Kumar Singh

8) Which state tops the model tables as the 2nd edition of the North East Olympic Games?

-Manipur

9) Which State to host the inaugural Formula E R-Prix race in February 2023?

-Hyderabad

10) The 3-day-long International Tourism Mart began in which state in November 2022?

-Mizoram

11) Which state has launched Millet Mission to expand and increase millet cultivation across the state?

-Assam

12) How many officers have been selected for the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC)?

-6

13) Which department is responsible to prepare Budget of Government of India?

-Department of Economic Affairs

14) The main functions of the Finance Commission in India are?

-To distribute revenue between the center and the states