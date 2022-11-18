Current Affair Quiz November 18: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

1) Vikram-S India's first private rocket launched from?

- Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota

2) 1st T20 match between India and which country gets delayed due to rain?

- New Zealand

3) Which state police conducts a march past across all districts of the state to celebrate a week-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan?

- Assam police

4) The 20th National Maritime Search and Rescue NMSAR Board meeting was conducted by the Indian Coast guard in which place?

- Kevadia, Gujarat

5) Who has been elected as the chairperson of 'Athletes Commission' of the Indian Olympic Association?

- Mary Kom

6) Who is appointed in Meta as its new India head?

- Sandhya Devanathan

7) Who is appointed full-time member of NITI Aayog?

- Dr Arvind Virmani

8) Which state launches drone-based livestock vaccine delivery service?

- Arunachal Pradesh

9) Which State government to build Ramayan, Mahabharata, and Buddhist circuits under the new tourism policy?

- Uttar Pradesh

10) Natasa Pirc Musar has been elected as the first female President of which country?

- Slovenia

11) In cricket, which country won their second T-20 world cup at the Melbourne Cricket ground?

- England

12) Which of the following country will host the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup?

- United Kingdom

13) International cricket council has announced that the 2024 under-19 men's T-20 world cup will be hosted by which country?

- Sri Lanka

14) Who won the Women's 10-meter Air Rifle gold medal at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea?

- Mehuli Ghosh

15) India and which country have signed 4 MoUs in the areas of culture, wildlife and health?

- Cambodia