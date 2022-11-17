Current Affair Quiz November 17: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) In which place is Union Tourism Ministry organising three days 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM)?

- North East Region in Aizawl

2) On which day the National Expo on the Indian Medical Devices sector- India MedTech Expo will be held?

- January 17 to 19, 2023

3) National Epilepsy day is celebrated on?

- November 17

4) In which rank is India's performance in 2023 climate change performance Index?

- 8th Rank

5) Indo-US joint training Exercise "Yudh Abhyas 2022" to commence in which state?

- Uttarakhand

6) Who is appointed on the SBI Board as the Government OF India nominee?

- Vivek Joshi

7) Which government has launched Mission Basundhara 2.0

- Assam

8) Which state government has implemented the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act?

- Madhya Pradesh

9) Central government releases how many amounts from the contingency fund for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin

- Rs 13,000 crore

10) As per the world population prospects 2022, what is the world population, as of November 2022?

- 8 billion

11) Which of the following state's tourism has bagged the prestigious responsible tourism global award at the world travel mart held in London?

- Kerala

12) Who has unveiled a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru?

- PM Narendra Modi

13) Who won the gold medal in the 81-plus weight category at the Asian Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan?

- Alfiya Khan

14) The ICC board has re-elected whom as the Independent Chair of the Internation Cricket Council for a second two-year term?

- Greg Barclay