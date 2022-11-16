Current Affair Quiz November 16: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

1) President Droupadi Murmu addressed Janjatiya Samagam on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at which place?

-Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh

2) Who participated in the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) Ministerial meeting on the sidelines of COP27?

-Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

3) Who will inaugurate World LPG week 2022 at India Export Mart, UP

-Hardeep S Puri

4) Four-day 16th Global Mining Summit and International Mining Machinery Exhibition 2022 to begin at?

-Eco park, Rajarhat, Kolkata

5) Sharath Kamal table tennis player is selected for which award?

-Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

6) Reliance Industries will build India's maiden multimodal logistics park in which city?

-Chennai

7)Who appointed Switzerland Tourism as its 'Friendship Ambassador to showcase locations in the country to Indian travellers?

-Neeraj Chopra

8)Who has won the gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship in the 75 Kg Women's category

-Lovlina Borgohain

9) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced new projects of 1.6 lakh crores rupees for which region?

-North-east region

10) What is the theme of world Pneumonia Day 2022?

-Pneumonia affects everyone

11) Who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Navi Technologies?

-MS Dhoni

12) Which of the following article is related to the Budget in Constitution of India?

-112 article

13) In which year did Union Finance Minister present a paperless or digital budget first time?

-2021

14) How many UNESCO world heritage sites are in India as of October 2022?

-40