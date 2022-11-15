Current Affair Quiz November 15: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) President Droupadi Murmu to visit which village in Jharkhand, to pay her respects before the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda?

-Ulihatu village in Jharkhand

2) Which two-day summit is to take place in Bali, Indonesia?

-17th G20 Heads of state & Government Summit

3) Who will inaugurate MSME Pavillion at the 41st India International Trade Fair in New Delhi?

-MSME Minister, Narayan Rane and MoS Bhanu Pratap

4) The third edition of 'Pan-India' Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-22' to be conducted from?

-November 15 to 16

5) At which place are India & US militaries to conduct battalion-level "Yudh Abhyas" exercises between November 15 and December 2?

-Auli in Uttarakhand

6) What is the name of India's first private rocket?

-Rocket Vikram-S

7) On which date Jharkhand statehood day is celebrated?

-November 15

8) Who is appointed Prasar Bharati CEO?

-Gaurav Dwivedi

9)Which country will host U19 Men's T-20 World Cup 202?

-Sri Lanka

10) India International Trade Fair begins at which place?

-Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

11) Which company has signed an agreement to build India's first hydrogen cell catamaran vessel for Varanasi?

-Cochin Shipyard Ltd and IWAI

12) England won which edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022?

-8th edition

13) Who has been awarded the prestigious Order of Merit by Britain's King Charles III in recognition of his distinguished service to science?

-Venki Ramakrishnan

14) Generally Interim Budget is passed by the government for?

-1 year