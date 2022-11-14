Current Affair Quiz November 14: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) At which Summit is PM Narendra Modi to be on a three-day visit to Bali, Indonesia?

17th G20 Summit





2) Who will inaugurate India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Piyush Goyal





3) A three-day National Workshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats through Adopting Thematic Approaches to begin at?

CIAL Convention Centre, Kochi, Kerala





4) Which state Government to implement second phase of the Football-theme, 'Drug-Free Kerela' campaign, from November 14 to January 26, 2023?

Kerala





5) Which state will celebrate 55th National Library Week starting on November 14 across all libraries?

Andhra Pradesh





6) Which state school children will be allowed free entry for a month to the new digital museum from November 14?

Jaipur, Rajasthan





7) Which institute will host 76th Annual Technical Meeting 2022 at Ramoji Film City Hyderabad from November 14 to 16?

Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) Hyderabad





8) Which rocket will NASA re-attempt launch?

Moon rocket Artemis I





9) Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of?

First Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru





10) Who chaired the India-U.S CEO Forum with U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo through video conferencing

Piyush Goyal





11)Where is the 41st Session of the Universal Periodic Review Working Group being held from November 7 to 8?

Geneva





12) Who becomes the first batter to cross the 4000 T20I run mark?

Virat Kohli





13) Which country has emerged as the top destination for India's petroleum exports, such as petrol and diesel?

Netherlands





14) Who has become the first Indian to receive the prestigious Bailey K. Ashford Medal for 2022?

Dr Subhash Babu



