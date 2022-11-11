Current Affair Quiz November 11: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) Who will visit Cambodia for three days to attend ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit?

-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

2) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to which states?

-Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

3) Who will inaugurate the three-day mega agricultural fair and exhibition being organized by Union Agriculture Ministry and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with the state government and district administration at Morena?

-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh

4) Who will visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to interact with industry leaders, Students and startups as part of the Government's focus on taking digital opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?

-Union MoS Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar

5) Who will visit India to further bolster bilateral economic relationship, including through Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and stronger supply chains?

-US treasury secretary Janet Yellen

6) Which governor will participate in the 19th and 20th Convocation of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswas Vidalayam (SPMVV) in his capacity as its Chancellor at Tirupati?

-Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichand

7) Which State Government will sign MoU with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) to help artists from state, handicrafts and several other ethnic arts to get international exposure?

-Bihar

8) WEEXPOINDIA- Junior Badminton League (JBL), auction for the secound edition to be held at?

-Crowne Plaza in Dubai

9) In Which day is celebrating National Education Day?

-November 11

10) International Pushkar Mela is celebrated in which state?

-Rajasthan

11) South India First Vande Bharat train runs between which route?

-Chennai and Mysore

12) Education Ministry will celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diva' on which day in Schools and higher education institutions across the country?

-November 15

13) 95th Oscars will be held on which date?

-March 12, 2023

14) Earthquake (magnitude) is calculated on which scale?

-Richter scale

15) A testing and evaluation facility for sonar systems to be used by the Indian Navy has been launched by which organizations?

-DRDO