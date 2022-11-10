Current Affair Quiz November 10: Test Your Knowledge By Taking This Easy Quiz

The Current Affairs Quiz section of English Jagran will help to enhance your knowledge with daily updates. It will help you to crack several college entrance exams and competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, Railways, Banking and other state Government jobs.

Through this Current Affair quiz, we will cover every important event which will be relevant to your exam's perspective.

1) In which state is President Draupadi Murmu to be on a two-day visit?

-Odisha, President Draupadi Murmu's home state

2) Which index will release by Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh at the UNNATI Conference hall, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi?

- Bharat Rural Quality of Life Index

3) Which CM has announced 10 "guarantees" for MCD polls in New Delhi?

-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

4) Which state government will observe November 10 first Thursday of the Margasira month of Hindu calendar, as 'Mandia Divas' or 'Millet Day' in the state?

-Odisha

5) From which place did Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march resume?

-Wazirabad

6) In which country will the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England 2nd Semi-Final be held?

-Adelaide, Australia

7) On which date is World Science Day celebrated and what is the theme this year?

-November 10, Theme- Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development

8) In which city will the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) be held?

-Goa, The IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28

9) In which country FIFA World Cup will be played from November 20 to December 18?

-Qatar

10) Who created history by becoming the first Indian mixed double pair to enter the top five of the ITTF Table Tennis world ranking?

-Manika and G Sathiyan

11) Which country is participating in 26th International Malabar Naval Exercise beginning in Yokosuka of Japan?

-India

12) Which company CEO was elected as deputy chair of the Global System for Mobile communications Association (GSMA)?

-Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal

13) Which bank signed a $40 million financing package with GreenCell Express Private Limited (GEPL) to develop 255 electric battery-powered buses (e-buses)?

-Asian Development Bank (ADB)

14) Which state government announced that Mathura-Vrindavan, one of India's largest pilgrims centres, aims to become a "net zero carbon emission" tourist destination by 2041?

-Uttar Pradesh