CUET UG Results 2022: When Will NTA Release Entrance Test Results; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency will soon announce the results of the CUET UG exams. As per media reports, education is likely to announce the results by September 7, 2022. Before the results are announced, the education body will release the answer key. Media reports also claim that the answer key is expected to be announced after the phase 6 exams come to an end. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer keys are out, students can check and download them from the official website of the NTA -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Meanwhile, the NTA will conduct the final phase of CUET -- Phase 6 on August 30. The CUET exam started on August 24, 2022. However, students should note that the CUET result date is tentative in nature and can be changed at any time.

When the education body will release the answer key, students will be given time to raise an objection. Once the raising objection process is done, the education body will analyze the objection, and on that basis, the CUET UG 2022 results will be prepared.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CUET UG 2022: How To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CUET UG 2022 Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students will need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: The CUET UG admit card will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding results.