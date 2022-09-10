CUET UG Results 2022: NTA To Declare Results On September 15 | Check Important Details

National Testing Agency, NTA will declare the Common University Entrance Test Result, CUET UG 2022 results on September 15, 2022. CUET UG 2022 Results will release next week and will be available to candidates on the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in, announced UGC Chairman on Friday.

“NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," Tweeted, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, NTA had already released the CUET UG 2022 Answer key on September 8. Currently, the objection window is open and the last date to raise objections is till September 10, 2022. The re-test will be conducted on September 11, 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's How To Check

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the 'Sign in' tab and enter the required credentials

The CUET UG answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and verify your responses

Download it and take a print for future reference.

Here's How To Raise Objection on CUET UG 2022 Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Log in with application number and date of birth

Click on the 'answer key' link and select the desired test booklet code

Proceed to raise objections by filling the form as instructed

Pay the objection fees and submit the form

Download the CUET answer key challenge receipt for future reference.

NTA conducted Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 in six phases from July 15 to August 30, 2022. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NTA CUET.