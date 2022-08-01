CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Released Today, Know How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exam admit card by today. Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to check the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in to get the latest updates. The admit card will be available on the official website of CUET after it gets released.

To download the admit card, candidates need to have their application number and dates of birth. The NTA is also likely to release the exam city slip for the candidates appearing for the exam, apart from the admit card.

The CUET phase 2 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency from August 4 to 20, 2022. This year, more than 6 lakh candidates will appear in the exam. Candidates who were unable to attend the CUET Phase 1 exam conducted on various dates in July will be given a chance to appear for Phase 2 exams.

CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Follow these step by step guidelines to download your admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates will find the link that reads 'CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022' on the homepage. Click on the link.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details as asked. Then, Click on submit

Step 4: The CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear in front of your screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the document for future use.

CUET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Details Mentioned

The CUET UG admit card will have details such as Name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, instructions, and others. Students should note that they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit cards.