CUET UG 2023 Registrations To Begin On cuet.samarth.ac.in In Couple Of Days, Says UGC Chairman

NATIONAL Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 soon, University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced on Monday, February 6.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the UGC chairman wrote, "The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days."

This announcement has put an end to various speculations around the dates of CUET 2023 registrations. Let us tell you that the CUET UG test is conducted by the National Testing Agency for those students who wish to get admission to various Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 different Central Universities of India.

Meanwhile, earlier, the UGC Chief informed us that there will be no change in the CUET 2023 exam pattern and choice of subject. The paper will consist of 140 objective-type questions divided into three sections.

The exam for CUET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 21, 2023 to May 31, 2023 as per the announcement made earlier by the UGC Chairman. Also, for CUET 2023 this year, the number of CUET exam centres will go up from about 450 to 1000.

Interested candidates will be able to fill out the CUET UG application form 2023 through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The information bulletin, registration dates, syllabus and other details will be announced shortly. The admit card details will be announced in due course of time.

The CUET UG 2023 paper will be held in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu. NTA will declare the CUET UG result in 2023 in the third week of June 2023.